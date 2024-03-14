On December 14, 2023 Ofsted released a report which said that Chalk Hill Pre-school and Toddler Group in Church Street, Willingdon has been given an ‘outstanding’ overall effectiveness rating.

All categories – which include quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management – also received an ‘outstanding’ rating.

The inspector said: "The pre-school environment is alive with the sound of children laughing, talking and singing. Children are extremely enthusiastic and independent learners.

"They confidently explore the resources and activities that staff set out each day. Staff provide an exciting and carefully targeted range of activities and experiences that successfully capture and maintain children's imaginations.

The staff were also praised for their teaching methods at the school.

The report stated: “Staff have a thorough knowledge of each child's personalities and emotional needs.

“This enables them to help children to develop superb social skills sensitively and effectively. Children's behaviour is exceptional. They are generally much too engrossed in activities and busy having fun to display any unwanted behaviour.

"On the rare occasion when individual children need gentle reminders, these are given positively and with clear explanations.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chalk Hill Preschool said: “The team at Chalk Hill Preschool are so pleased to have been awarded the OFSTED Outstanding grade.

“To them, it means the recognition of their dedicated and experienced team who have the Childrens wellbeing, development and safety at the heart.

“At Chalk Hill Preschool our Children are on a journey and we are their guide.”

