Eastbourne primary school drops from 'good' to 'requires improvements' in Ofsted rating

Schools are judged on five categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Pevensey and Westham Church of England Primary School (PaWS), in High Street Westham, was inspected on January 19-20 and ranked as ‘requires improvements’.

Two categories were ranked as ‘requires improvements’ and three were ‘good’. The school had previously been ranked overall as ‘good’.

Headteacher Luke Paramor said, “Regarding our Ofsted report in January, I was pleased that the inspectors acknowledged the school's nurturing ethos and our dedicated staff.

"I was also pleased that the impact of the changes that the new leadership team has put in place were identified and recognition was given that we are a strongly improving school with well-sequenced curriculum plans.

“Children at PaWS are amazing and it was great that the inspectors saw this when they were around school. They recognised that our pupils have positive behaviours and attitudes and understand our core values. They saw that the routines of the school enable children to focus in on their learning.

“The areas that the inspectors identified for improvement were already part of the next stage in our development plan and work against these is well underway.”

The report says, “Pupils are happy and enjoy each other’s company. Relationships between pupils and adults are warm and respectful. Pupils feel safe and secure because dedicated adults work together as a team.

"Leaders prioritise opportunities for pupils to develop personally, starting in the early years. Leaders believe that every child is entitled to a range of rich experiences. These include clubs, theatre scholarships, charity work and re-establishing community links to the church”

However, it says ‘standards declined significantly since the last inspection and oversight by governors was weak’.

It says, “The local authority took swift action in 2020 to intervene and provide significant support. New leaders and governors were appointed to deliver the rapid improvements needed. This is now a strongly improving school, but leaders recognise there is more to do.”

In terms of curriculum, the report says ‘leaders have introduced well-sequenced curriculum plans’ specifically in reading, writing and maths.

Despite this the report says, "In other areas of learning and subjects, the essential things pupils need to know are not clear enough, for example in science, history or physical education. It is not always clear to teachers, including those in the Reception Year, what knowledge they need to teach, and in what order.”

In terms of students with special needs and disabilities (SEND), these pupils are taught alongside their peers in lessons.

The report says, “Adults make appropriate adjustments to ensure expectations of learning are the same for all. Although stronger in English and mathematics, success in meeting the needs of pupils with SEND remains too variable across the school. Leaders are aware of this and have plans in place to address it."

