Eastbourne primary school rated 'requires improvement' following Ofsted inspection

An Eastbourne primary school has been given an overall effectiveness rating of 'requires improvement' by Ofsted.

The report of St John's Meads Church of England Primary School in Rowsley Road was published on May 12. 'The quality of education' and 'leadership and management' were also rated 'requires improvement'.

The areas of 'behaviour and attitudes', 'personal development' and ‘early years provision’ were rated 'good'.

The school is part of the Diocese of Chichester Multi Academy Trust.

The Ofsted report states: "The teaching of reading lacks consistency from Year 1 onwards. As a result, pupils at the earliest stages of learning to read, including those who are disadvantaged, do not read with sufficient fluency or accuracy.

"The school must ensure that all staff are equipped with the skills and knowledge and follow the phonics programme closely to teach reading effectively.

"Teaching does not consistently build on what pupils already know and can do. As a result, pupils do not learn as well as they could, including those with SEND.”

The report stated that staff sometimes designed tasks that did not match the planned curriculum. In addition, they did not check pupils’ understanding with sufficient accuracy, the inspectors said.

However, Inspectors said pupils felt safe in the school and loved learning during lessons, which had ‘great enthusiasm’.

The report added: “Pupils are kind and behave respectfully. From Reception onwards, pupils are taught how to act positively towards others. At playtimes, pupils feel safe.

"They behave in a friendly manner and enjoy interacting with pupils of all ages. If there are disagreements, pupils are sufficiently skilled to resolve these sensibly and know when to ask adults for help. Pupil’s attitudes to school are reflected in positive attendance and punctuality figures."

The school was also praised for the way it used local community members to help pupils develop into ‘well rounded citizens’.

In 2023, pupils achieved above the national average in mathematics and writing in Key Stage 2. However, current achievement is less strong in these subjects and variable in the rest of the curriculum, including for the most disadvantaged pupils, the report states.

The inspectors wrote: “Personal development is a strength of the school. Pupils develop a secure understanding of different perspectives and views on the world. This is supported by carefully chosen books, experiences, and trips. Interactions with local police, various faith groups, and community figures supplement a carefully planned curriculum for personal development.

"The school uses local community figures to help pupils develop a sense of acceptance and understanding of diversity. This is reflected in what pupils know and think about other cultures and lifestyles. Consequently, pupils develop into well-rounded modern citizens.”

A spokesperson for The Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust said: “We are pleased that Ofsted identified many positive aspects of the school.

"That ‘pupils feel safe and cared for’ that they ‘relish the close attention the school pays to their emotional well-being’ and ‘that the school has high expectations for learning for all pupils’.