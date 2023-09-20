Eastbourne school continues to be ‘good’, according to Ofsted inspector

A school in Eastbourne has once again been labelled ‘good’ following an Ofsted inspection.

Tollgate Community Junior School in Winston Crescent was inspected back in June and on September 15 the report was published.

The inspector said: "Pupils are happy and safe in this nurturing school. The school’s values of resilience, friendship, honesty, compassion, equality and respect underpin all aspects of school life.”

Leaders have set a culture of high expectations and aspirations and all staff uphold these well, with pupils rising to these challenges.

Tollgate Community Junior School in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

The report also states that pupils are polite, kind and well-mannered.

The inspector said leaders have designed a broad and ambitious curriculum that pupils find interesting and engaging.

They added: “In most subjects teachers’ subject knowledge is strong. Where this is the case, teachers ensure that the curriculum is broken down into small steps that closely match the learning needs of all pupils. This enables pupils to develop knowledge, skills and a comprehensive vocabulary systematically.”

Leaders have prioritised reading and the expectations for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are as aspirational as they are for other students.

The report says all staff are happy and proud to work and the arrangements for safeguarding are effective.

The inspector said: "In a small number of subjects teachers do not ensure that tasks focus sharply enough on exactly what pupils need to learn. This makes it harder for pupils to build and embed knowledge securely over time. In these subjects, pupils struggle to recall prior knowledge or make links between learning. Leaders should strengthen teachers’ subject knowledge”

Headteacher Stephen Dennis said: “This is the fourth consecutive 'good' that we have achieved, something the whole school community is very proud of. Tollgate is a very special place for our children, staff, and parents, and we are delighted that so many strengths were identified during the inspection.

