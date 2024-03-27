Watch more of our videos on Shots!

College Central, a pupil referral unit at 124 Brodrick Road in Eastbourne, received an ‘inadequate’ rating after its most recent Ofsted inspection on February 7 and 8.

All categories – which include quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management – also received an ‘inadequate’ rating.

The school previously received a ‘Good’ rating following an inspection in 2018.

The report states: “Pupils in the secondary phase do not feel safe coming to school. Dangerous and disruptive behaviour is common. Foul and abusive language often goes unchallenged.

"Poor behaviour disrupts learning frequently. The school’s behaviour policy is not effective. Staff have not been trained appropriately to manage challenging behaviour. Pupils frequently ignore requests from staff to behave in an acceptable way.

“The trust says it has high expectations for every pupil. However, well-intentioned staff lack the support and skills to put the trust’s vision into practice.

"Pupils in the secondary phase do not share the trust’s high expectations of them. They feel that the school has given up on them. Pupils who are disadvantaged, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), do not receive the support they need in the secondary phase. As a result, they achieve poorly.”

The reports also went on to list how the school could improve.

The report added: “Pupils in the secondary phase are not safe. The trust and the school have not followed statutory guidance to protect the most vulnerable pupils from risk of significant harm.

"The school must take immediate action to ensure that pupils, particularly those who do not attend school, are safeguarded properly.

"Pupils’ behaviour in the secondary phase is often dangerous and sometimes violent. The trust and the school have done too little to tackle the widespread dangerous behaviour that pupils exhibit. Pupils are worried about getting physically hurt because of the poor behaviour. Lessons are frequently disrupted.

“Furthermore, too often, the use of foul and abusive language goes unchallenged.

“The trust and the school need to take immediate action to ensure that staff are appropriately trained and are confident to tackle dangerous, antisocial and disrespectful behaviour in the secondary phase.”

Following the publication of the Ofsted report this week, CEO of the Sabden Multi Academy Trust, Jo Foulkes said: “Whilst recognising that there are many factors that have contributed to the very difficult position we find ourselves in at this time, we accept the Ofsted judgment and will do all we can to ensure the smooth and expedient transfer of College Central to a new Trust.

“The wellbeing of our pupils and staff is of the utmost importance to us and we have consistently demonstrated this at our other schools. We are being open and transparent with parents and carers of current College Central pupils and will continue to update them on actions being taken to improve the provision during the transfer.