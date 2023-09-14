Eastbourne school receives ‘requires improvement’ rating following its first Ofsted inspection

A school in Eastbourne which opened back in 2021 has received an overall effectiveness rating of ‘requires improvement’ following its first Ofsted inspection.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inspection of The Turing School in Larkspur Drive was published on September 8 with the Swale Academies Trust school also receiving a ‘requires improvement’ rating for the quality of education.

The school, which opened in September 2021 in the former site of Causeway School, did receive ‘good’ ratings for behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the report it says: “Pupils, parents and staff talk enthusiastically about significant improvements over the past few years. Leaders are passionately committed to the school’s core values of aspiration, respect, diversity and innovation.”

The Turing School in Larkspur Drive Eastbourne. Picture from The Turing School

Inspectors said the school sets high expectation of pupil's behaviour and an effective personal development programme supports pupils’ welfare, well-being and mental health.

The curriculum is carefully sequenced to be ambitious, developmental and hierarchical, and disadvantaged pupils are supported in their learning, according to the report.

Inspectors found that teachers’ subject knowledge was strong and they are passionate about their subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the report says some pupils’ reading skills are not yet fully developed and this occasionally limits their vocabulary and writing.

The Turing School in Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

It adds: “Leaders should identify and address any reading gaps quickly. They should ensure that pupils are encouraged to read more widely"

Inspectors said the school has introduced a robust programme of initiatives to improve reading levels.

The uptake of modern foreign languages is also not high enough and the number of pupils taking the full EBacc is below government aspirations, inspectors added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states: “Leaders should continue their efforts to highlight the benefits and increase the uptake of modern foreign languages. They should ensure that the EBacc is at the heart of the curriculum in line with the Department for Education’s ambition."

Attendance remains a ‘significant issue’ for the school, although leaders have worked with the national attendance strategy team and have adopted all recommendations, according to inspectors.

Leaders have made some headway with improving attendance, but absences and persistent absences are still too high, the report adds.