Eastbourne school receives ‘requires improvement’ rating following its first Ofsted inspection
and live on Freeview channel 276
The inspection of The Turing School in Larkspur Drive was published on September 8 with the Swale Academies Trust school also receiving a ‘requires improvement’ rating for the quality of education.
The school, which opened in September 2021 in the former site of Causeway School, did receive ‘good’ ratings for behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
In the report it says: “Pupils, parents and staff talk enthusiastically about significant improvements over the past few years. Leaders are passionately committed to the school’s core values of aspiration, respect, diversity and innovation.”
Inspectors said the school sets high expectation of pupil's behaviour and an effective personal development programme supports pupils’ welfare, well-being and mental health.
The curriculum is carefully sequenced to be ambitious, developmental and hierarchical, and disadvantaged pupils are supported in their learning, according to the report.
Inspectors found that teachers’ subject knowledge was strong and they are passionate about their subjects.
Despite this, the report says some pupils’ reading skills are not yet fully developed and this occasionally limits their vocabulary and writing.
It adds: “Leaders should identify and address any reading gaps quickly. They should ensure that pupils are encouraged to read more widely"
Inspectors said the school has introduced a robust programme of initiatives to improve reading levels.
The uptake of modern foreign languages is also not high enough and the number of pupils taking the full EBacc is below government aspirations, inspectors added.
The report states: “Leaders should continue their efforts to highlight the benefits and increase the uptake of modern foreign languages. They should ensure that the EBacc is at the heart of the curriculum in line with the Department for Education’s ambition."
Attendance remains a ‘significant issue’ for the school, although leaders have worked with the national attendance strategy team and have adopted all recommendations, according to inspectors.
Leaders have made some headway with improving attendance, but absences and persistent absences are still too high, the report adds.
A school spokesperson said: “We have already put into place rigorous, evidence-informed strategies to rapidly address areas that need improvement, particularly focusing on enhancing our reading programmes and promoting the uptake of our Spanish curriculum.”