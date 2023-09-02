Eastbourne school to host open events this month
Ratton School in Park Avenue is hosting an open evening event on September 21 from 4.45pm-8pm and there is no need to book. Open morning slots are also available from the week commencing September 25, to the week of October 2 – bookings are required for these openings and can be done by calling the school.
Headteacher Mr Peevers said: “We look forward to opening the doors to our community from September, ready to showcase everything we have on offer here at Ratton School.
“It is always a pleasure to welcome prospective students together with their families, giving them the chance to explore our school grounds, educational opportunities and meet our teachers and wider team.
“Our open events offer our current students the chance to share their own educational journeys and accomplishments, something we have found is most helpful to prospective students when considering if our school is right for them and their next chapter into secondary school. Our aim is to ensure our events are informative, interactive, honest in approach and, of course, fun.”