Eastbourne school to host open events this month

A school in Eastbourne is preparing to welcome prospective parents and students for open events this month.

Picture from Ratton School in Eastbourne

Ratton School in Park Avenue is hosting an open evening event on September 21 from 4.45pm-8pm and there is no need to book. Open morning slots are also available from the week commencing September 25, to the week of October 2 – bookings are required for these openings and can be done by calling the school.

Headteacher Mr Peevers said: “We look forward to opening the doors to our community from September, ready to showcase everything we have on offer here at Ratton School.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome prospective students together with their families, giving them the chance to explore our school grounds, educational opportunities and meet our teachers and wider team.