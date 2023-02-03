A secondary school in Eastbourne has been visited by Ofsted and it’s good news.

Hazel Court School, in Larkspur Drive, is for students from 11-19 who need the support of a unique and specialised curriculum to help them to reach their full potential.

Back in September 2018 an academy conversion letter was submitted to show it had become part of The Southfield Trust. Prior to that, its previous Ofsted rating was ‘good’ in June 2016.

Ofsted visited for an inspection in November and the report was published last month (January 31 2023). The report said: “Hazel Court School continues to be a good school. There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a graded (section 5) inspection now. The school’s next inspection will be a graded inspection.”

Eastbourne secondary school has first Ofsted inspection since converting to an academy (photo from The Southfield Trust)

According to Ofsted, the relationships between staff and pupils is good which means the students ‘feel safe’ and ‘are proud of their achievements’.

As the students all have special education needs and/or disabilities, communication is very important for the school and it is praised for this. The report says: “Communication is at the heart of everything the school does. Staff place huge importance on helping pupils to communicate well. They help pupils to gain the knowledge and skills that they will need for their lives ahead.”

Behaviour is good and bullying is ‘rare’, according to the report. It says: “Leaders and staff are committed to helping pupils and students to manage their own behaviour. By approaching negative behaviour as a form of communication, staff quickly understand what is wrong and use planned responses to help. Because of this, learning is not disrupted. Positive behaviour targets ensure that pupils recognise when they achieve success and they appreciate the rewards they receive for reaching their goals.”

School leaders have designed a ‘highly ambitious curriculum’ to match the needs of students. There is a strong focus on communication within the curriculum which means pupils ‘develop their communication skills exceptionally well’, the report says. It says: “The curriculum provides opportunities for pupils’ broader development. It demonstrates ambition for all pupils towards the world of work and adulthood. The school’s work to enhance pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural education is of a high quality.”

The personal development of pupils is a ‘strength’ of the school according to the report. There’s a range of opportunities for students outside of lessons and the sixth form is also praised for providing a ‘smooth transition’ for students.

A school spokesperson said: “Hazel Court School are delighted with the latest Ofsted outcome. The report clearly reflects the dedication, commitment and drive shown by the whole staff team, with the support of The Southfield Trust, to promote and secure the best possible academic and social outcomes for our students.

“We would like to thank the staff team for their exceptional work and also our parents, carers and families for their continued support.”