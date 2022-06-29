Eastbourne students win short story competition

MP Caroline Ansell visited Ocklynge Junior School to deliver the prize to the pupil who won her short story competition.

Year 4 pupil Iyla Summerford, nine, won for her story ‘The Legend of the Swamp-Weed Witch’ – a twist on the mythology of Loch Ness in Scotland.

She got a certificate and has been invited to Parliament as her prize.

Mrs Ansell with Rex and Iyla at Ocklynge Junior School

Nine-year-old Rex Lucas, also from Ocklynge Junior School, got highly commended for his story called ‘A Matter of Life and Death’. Mrs Ansell said she enjoyed the unexpected twists and turns towards the end of the story.

The MP also visited Bourne School to congratulate Year 6 pupil Marli Rose Macrae who came second for her story ‘The Dream Palace’. Mrs Ansell said she liked how Marli had presented the forces of good and evil in her story.

She said, “What a pleasure it was to read all the entries to the competition and it was so tough to pick a winner.

“Many thanks to all who entered – the standard was very high.

Mrs Ansell with Marli at Bourne School

“But there was a winner and Iyla’s story really stood out. Many congratulations to her for winning. She should be very proud of her achievement. I look forward to welcoming her and her family to the House of Commons.