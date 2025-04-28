Eco-friendly ideas planted during Green Week at Collyer's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate Green Week, Collyer’s recently welcomed members of Horsham Green Spaces and West Sussex County Council, who shared information regarding the Horsham Wildways project, and an esteemed professor from Nottingham Trent University, who addressed issues regarding disposable fashion.

Nigel Langridge, Sally Sanderson, and Peter Simpson from the Horsham Green Spaces were joined by Steve Hill from West Sussex County Council in the Collyer’s Café to inform students about the Horsham Wildways Project, which plans to connect green spaces in Horsham to create green routes throughout the town.

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Sustainability Co-ordinator and Deputy Director of the Faculty for Science, explained: “The project is part of a nature recovery project linking green spaces through Horsham and is linked to the Sussex-wide Weald to Waves project. The project joins green spaces such as parks together via roadside verges and creates green routes through Horsham enabling nature to recover.”

Students got involved with the interactive display and were keen to learn about the local wildlife, winning ‘top trumps’ style card games which displayed relevant information about the environment.

An enlightening ‘Fashion Fictions’ talk in the Collyer’s Lecture Theatre, by Dr. Amy Twigger Holroyd focussed on her ground-breaking new project which aims to move away from the world of fast fashion and step into an eco-friendly way of creating fashionable clothes without producing as much textile waste.

Dr Carr was delighted: “Dr. Twigger Holroyd was awarded the Philip Leverhulme Prize for Visual & Performing Arts in 2024, which included £100, 000 for her research! Her talk was broadcast via Zoom to us and other leading sixth form colleges.”

Via Dr Twigger’s website platform, students were inspired to create their ‘own worlds’ which had a greener relationship with clothing and share their ideas about how to minimise waste in the fashion industry – many of which may be developed into future projects.