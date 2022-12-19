Education secretary Gillian Keegan welcomes £5.8M boost for colleges in Chichester, Worthing, Pulborough and Crawley

Colleges in Chichester, Worthing, Pulborough and Crawley are to receive £5.8M of investment to boost skills training in these communities.

The colleges, which are all part of Chichester College Group, will receive the money to invest invest in state-of-the-art facilities, such as new engineering and science labs, to better help them deliver on key skills for the future.

The announcement is part of a broader government package of support being deployed across the country, one which will see £432 million invested across 100 colleges and universities in England. Following a rigorous bidding process, the Group learned they had ultimately been successful in securing the joint-largest funding package of any of the 100 finalists.

The news was welcomed by Chichester MP and education secretary Gillian Keegan, who said: “I’ve long been an advocate for delivering more real-world, practical skills into our classrooms, and it’s amazing to see that really taking off at places like Chichester College.

Gillian Keegan MP (left) met with Andrew Green (right), the CEO of Chichester College Group, earlier this year following their awarding of the prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prize for education.

“This is absolutely fantastic news for the community, and I can’t wait to see the difference this will make in bringing up our next generation of skilled workers.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “Investing in education and skills will unlock future growth, boost productivity and help build the skilled workforce of the future. Whether it’s in aerospace engineering or green tech, this funding will provide young people with the support they need to build a great career.”

