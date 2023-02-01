The Bognor Regis school retains ‘Good’ status, with Outstanding Behaviour and Attitudes.

Charles Beckerson, Headteacher at Edward Bryant School, celebrating with pupils

Edward Bryant School in Bognor Regis has been awarded a Good rating with outstanding features following a two day inspection by OFSTED in December 2022. The school, which is part of the Schoolsworks Academy Trust, was recognised for its ambitious curriculum, strong achievements in maths and reading, and the exceptional behaviour of its pupils.

The OFSTED report shared some key successes for the school noting that pupils are ‘taught to be a credit to their school and their community' and have an excellent attitude to learning. Edward Bryant's vision is to ensure that learning is irresistible and accessible to everyone, and the report noted that the children were ‘enthusiastic about their lessons' and ‘enjoy learning and are successful at it'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OFSTED also recognised the strong leadership at the school noting that leaders ‘engage with parents and carers very well' and have worked hard on ‘creating a curriculum which gives children experiences they might otherwise not have had'.

This is demonstrated in the school's wide range of extra-curricular activities which includes football, Spanish, photography, choir and crochet.

Cathy Williams, CEO of Schoolsworks said: "This is an excellent achievement for the whole team at Edward Bryant, and I'd like to thank them for their hard work, enthusiasm and commitment. The report is a glowing testament to everyone connected to Edward Bryant, and as the first school to join our Trust, it's always encouraging to see how being part of a MAT can lead to long-term achievement for schools and the children they teach."