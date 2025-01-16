Employability skills development day at Collyers was 'inspiring'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Foundation students at Collyer’s enjoyed a Skills Development Day this week, to support their career and progression plans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day included a ‘Talk About Your Future’ workshop delivered by Tom Brooks from Talk The Talk, which helped students to identify their relevant skills and experiences to bring to job application and interviews. Tom’s workshop culminated in a role play scenario where students greeted an interviewer, introduced themselves and spoke about their key employability strengths.

Sessions were also led by Rebecca Adams (Collyer’s Director of Progression and Personal Development) supported by skills mentors, which focused on group tasks replicating commonly used assessment centre activities. Students took part in an Answer Smash Quiz, Sculpture Challenge, and group presentations in mock interview scenarios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Adams said: “Massive thanks to our skills mentors, who joined us from top local and national employers, for taking time out to support the Foundation Skills Development Day. They were truly inspiring.”

Employability Skills Development Day was a huge success, with students able to meet local skills mentors from top local and national employers.

The experts comprised Isabella Anderson and Ieuan Jones (both ex-Collyer’s students now apprentices at Thales), Richard Ordidge (Horsham Rugby Union Football Club), Holly Stevenson (DMH Stallard), Kaye Freeman (Andromeda Talent Agency); Rachel Bosanquet (My Freelance Admin) and Ricky Whiting (Ricky Whiting Digital Marketing).

Rebecca Adams added: “It was a hugely successful day. The students gained confidence in speaking about their own employability skills, developing collaboration and creativity when tasked with a typical recruitment challenge. They were also given the opportunity to practise presenting their ideas and plans to an audience. Congratulations to everyone involved!”