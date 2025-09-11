Ex Collyer's student Dionne wins gold Australian scholarship

Dionne Rapley, who finished her A Levels at Collyer’s this summer, has just won a scholarship to study architecture in Australia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefan Watts, Director at Study Options, who met Dionne while running a stand at Collyer’s Festival of Arts and Business Careers & HE Fair last year, confirmed: “Dionne has received and accepted an offer with an amazing 50% scholarship to study at Bond University on the Gold Coast, Australia.”

Dionne explained: “Stefan and Study Options opened my eyes to scholarships and studying abroad, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, which was something I’d never really considered before the careers and HE fair at Collyer’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was expertly helped in the application process by Study Options, who provided excellent free advice and guidance. I also really appreciated the support Collyer’s gave me throughout my time there.”

Dionne back at the Collyer’s art department this week with Ian McAlister.

Dionne achieved A-levels in Art, Design and Technology Product Design, Maths, and an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) focussing on conservation and sustainable architecture. Dionne’s course commences in January, although she is planning to move to Australia in late November. Her first-year architectural studies will comprise urbanisation and sustainability, with the second and final year of a fast-tracked degree programme focussing on individuality, directly linked to careers in the field. Dionne is also considering a Masters degree in her third year, which would also attract a scholarship.

Ian McAlister, Director of Progression at Collyer’s, said: “Dionne is a fantastic role-model and trailblazer. We look forward to hearing about her success story at Bond University in the coming years. Hopefully, she can inspire others to consider studying abroad.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “We are incredibly proud of Dionne, who can now build on her success at Collyer’s by studying architecture at one of the top universities in Australia. All within the Collyer’s community wish her every success”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dionne, who prior to joining Collyer’s attended Millais school, added: “My advice to other students coming through is to attend all careers events and fairs, keep options open, listen to advice, and not be scared to put in an application. You never know what might happen!”