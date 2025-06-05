Ex-West Ham and Seagulls player George Parris trains Roedean pupils in bid to boost grassroots girls' game

A FORMER West Ham and Seagulls footballer is to coach schoolgirls as part of a partnership with Brighton’s top non-league club Whitehawk FC.

Midfielder George Parris is central to the creation of the Roedean and Whitehawk Girls Football Academy and will provide mentoring, coaching and development opportunities in the game for Roedean players.

It is hoped the collaboration will see increased fixtures and match opportunities, nurture tactical and technical development and provide a clear progression for talented players into club football.

Parris has been appointed as the Hawks’ head of women and girls coaching and will work with a team including Hawks director of youth football Ryan Gaylor who has been instrumental in the club’s ongoing mission to support grassroots football and grow the women’s game.

Said Mr Parris: “This partnership marks the start of a long-term journey - one that will open doors, encourage passion, and help shape the future of girls’ football—not just in Brighton, but beyond. Grassroots football for girls has come a long way since my daughter, who is now 30, played and there are so many more opportunities for girls and women. I am just happy to be a part of that. Whitehawk is the second biggest club in Brighton and Roedean is the biggest girls school in Brighton so I think it’s a great fit."

Mr Gaylor added: “This is more than just a football programme. It’s a shared commitment to building opportunity, confidence, and long-term pathways for young female athletes. We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Roedean and look forward to welcoming their students into the Whitehawk family.”

The partnership is also part of Roedean’s determination to boost football at the school. Head Niamh Green explained: “At Roedean, we are committed to nurturing empowered, ambitious, and resilient young women, and our partnership with Whitehawk Football Club is a powerful extension of that vision. This collaboration will not only elevate the sporting opportunities available to our students but also help embed a dynamic football culture within the school—one that champions teamwork, determination, and the belief that there are no boundaries to what our girls can achieve.”