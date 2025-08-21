Excellent GCSE Results at Battle Abbey School

Battle Abbey School are delighted to announce another excellent set of GCSE results this summer with 62% of all grades at Level 9-6, 39% at Level 9-7 and 40% of all students securing at least one Level 9.

Headteacher, Hannah Blake, commented: "We are incredibly proud of this year’s GCSE cohort. These results are not only a testament to their hard work and focus, but also to the unwavering support of our staff and the encouragement of their families.

"Every student has their own story of achievement, and together they have set a wonderful example of aspiration and success. We look forward to welcoming them back into our Sixth Form and seeing them continue to flourish in the next stage of their education."

Among many individual success stories several students deserve special recognition:

Sofia achieved eight Grade 9s, one Grade 8, and one Grade 7. Henry achieved seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, and two Grade 7s. Kit achieved three Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, and four Grade 7s. Kirra achieved five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, and two Grade 7s. Oliver achieved three Grade 9s, six Grade 8s, and three Grade 7s.

Notably, one Year 11 student, Ethan, achieved two Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, and two Grade 7s, as well as a Grade A* in A level Computer Science as part of last week’s impressive Sixth Form results – a remarkable dual achievement.

We also congratulate a number of our younger students who sat GCSE examinations this year as part of our bespoke curriculum offer, securing success at the very highest Level 9 standard in a variety of subjects.

On collecting their results, Year 11 student Lujane said: “I’m ecstatic with my results. It’s been hard work but it all seems worthwhile now. I’m really looking forward to starting my A Levels at the Abbey in September and seeing what lays in store for me in Year 12.”

Year 11 student Archie Brown said: “I’m so grateful to my teachers who went above and beyond to help me. The special thing about Battle Abbey is that it feels like everyone really care about us, even if they aren’t our subject teachers; everything they do just helps us believe more in ourselves.”

Battle Abbey School’s GCSE programme continues to go from strength to strength, with results improving year on year. To learn more, join us at our Open Day on Saturday, September 13 by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.battleabbeyschool.com to book your place.