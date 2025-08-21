Excellent results at Ormiston Six Villages Academy pave the way for success and opportunity in the future

Ormiston Six Villages Academy celebrates today the extraordinary progress and attainment achieved by the Class of 2025 in their GCSE and vocational examinations. Our students have again demonstrated outstanding levels of commitment, resilience and perseverance, culminating in today’s results.

The academy is delighted to see strong results across English language, English literature and Maths with 75% 4+ achieved in each subject. Biology, chemistry, French, Business and Religious Studies match this performance; physics achieves 80% 4+. Art and a new course, Photography, also celebrate success today with 95% and 90% respectively achieving 4+.

While all students deserve recognition, outstanding performers of note who achieved a phenomenal number of top grades are Evelyn Barker, William Ashton, Isabel Taylour, Hannah Kuo, Jack Scott, Benjamin Richardson, Lola Tizzard, Joseph Waller, Mia Sonntag, Ellie Thomas, Connor Considine and Erin Jefferies.

As part of Ormiston Academies Trust, the academy is dedicated to providing the highest quality education and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, gains the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.

Alongside students today was Principal, Paul Slaughter, who was both delighted and full of praise.

“I am immensely proud to share the exceptional results achieved by our Year 11 students. There has been a wonderful buzz of excitement this morning. This cohort has worked hard to secure great outcomes and can now move confidently onto their next stage of education.

“On behalf of the whole community at Six Villages I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to every student for their hard work and determination throughout their journey at the academy.

“My thanks and appreciation goes to our incredible staff who worked tirelessly to support our students. These successes would not have been possible without the consistent support from parents and carers too who worked in partnership with us.

“I wish the Class of 2025 every success in their ventures and would be delighted if they would keep in touch with Six Villages and become part of our alumni network. They have earned this moment and I hope they enjoy their success and continue to uphold our core values to be ambitious, to value community, to show respect, persevere, take responsibility and demonstrate kindness.”