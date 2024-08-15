Exceptional A Level Results for Burgess Hill Girls.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burgess Hill Girls is celebrating an outstanding set of A Level results with 91% of outcomes graded A*-B and an impressive 61% graded A*-A. 84% of the cohort gained three A*-B grades, the essential requirement for admission to the most competitive universities.

The rise in top grades is particularly remarkable because this cohort is the first to have taken both their GCSEs and A Levels post-pandemic. With grading set to return this year to pre-pandemic levels, these headline figures confirm that Burgess Hill Girls consistently maximises the aspirations of all its pupils.

Upper Sixth pupils’ diverse interests and aspirations together with expert, individually tailored university and futures preparation means the majority will take up places at their first-choice university.

They applied for 55 different courses ranging from Law to Bioveterinary Sciences, Medicine, English Literature, Musical Theatre and Performance, Politics and International Relations, Philosophy and Economics, Media and Communications, Psychology, Costume for Theatre and Screen, History, International Journalism, Chemistry with Industrial Experience, Business Management and Marketing, Sociology and Hispanic Studies, Classics and Modern Languages with a year abroad.

Assistant Head Academic, Rohaise Flint said: “These exceptional outcomes are a testament to the outstanding efforts, skills, determination and perseverance of the talented Upper Sixth of 2024.

"They have flourished under the expertise and encouragement of their dedicated teachers who ensure that every pupil is challenged and supported to achieve their very best. Burgess Hill Girls is uniquely placed to deliver a personal, bespoke Sixth Form experience which leads to the strongest university applications.

"The variety and richness of the experiences and opportunities on offer here and the lengths the teachers will go to – academically and more widely – mean that girls go out into the wider world as fulfilled, balanced, confident and independent young women of tomorrow.”