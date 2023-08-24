Excitement at Shoreham Academy as students achieve strong set of GCSE results

With GCSE qualifications awarded nationally today, the atmosphere at Shoreham Academy has once again been full of excitement.

In the first year to return to pre-pandemic exam arrangements, the school is marking a very strong set of GCSE results, in which 81 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and maths.

Around two thirds of students (62 per cent) secured the higher rate pass of grade 5 or above in the two core subjects. This represents improvements on the two key government measures for the school, compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 figures.

Impressively, a third of students (33 per cent) were awarded a grade 7 in maths, while 29 per cent of the year achieved the same for English.

Individual success stories also include Lucy Hawkes, who achieved ten grade 9s and two grade 8s; Anouk Parker-Tregoat, who achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s; Erin Burke, who achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s; Charlie Tate, who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8 and one grade 7; Emily Moody, who achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7; and Brogan Arnold, who achieved four grade 9s and five grade 8s.

Lucy Hawkes said: “The support from everyone at Shoreham Academy was amazing and helped me to really strive for excellence, I’m incredibly pleased with my results.”

Alex Birch added: “I’m so happy with my results, especially the grade 9 in Biology. It was lots of hard work and making sure I didn’t get stressed out by exams too early in the year. I’m really looking forward to Sixth Form.”

Many of these students will now be returning to the school’s Sixth Form for their A-level studies this September. The Sixth Form enjoyed its own success last week, where some excellent A-level results enabled the overwhelming majority of students to secure places at their first-choice universities. This included at a range of the most prestigious Russell Group institutions, such as Bristol, Warwick, and Exeter.

Jim Coupe, principal at Shoreham Academy, said: "Across the school, staff and students are incredibly pleased with this summer’s successes, across both GCSE and A-level qualifications. I am particularly proud of this Year 11 cohort – they have risen to the challenges of the past few years with determination and positivity and their results are testament to this.

"As we celebrate them today, I would also like to recognise our staff team for continuing to go the extra mile for students. They are always determined to see our young people thrive and excel and I know this support has been invaluable once again for this year group.”

Victoria Penney, vice principal for standards at the academy, added: "This cohort have been a pleasure to work with and have really put everything into their exams. It is fantastic to see this result in some high proportions of students achieving the top grades of 7 and above, including in English and maths. We are excited to welcome so many of them back next year where I know they will be raring to replicate their successes at A Level too. Congratulations to them all.”