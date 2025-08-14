Fantastic A Level results for The Regis School

Students and staff at The Regis School are celebrating today after A Levels were awarded across the country. With an impressive 35% of entries achieving A*/A grades, these excellent results mean that students are now looking forward to taking up their places at a range of prestigious universities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those students celebrating today are:

Lily Sinclair, who achieved three A*s and will be going to study MORSE at the University of Warwick

Emily Rowe, who achieved one A* and two As and will be going to study Biomedical Engineering at the University of Sheffield

Amy Gould, who achieved one A* and two As and will be going to study Environmental Science at the University of Reading

Charlie Green, who achieved one A* and two As and will be going to study Social Sciences at Durham University

Lola Bingham, who achieved one A*, one A and one B and will be going to study Law at Durham University

Oliwia Kozica, who achieved one A*, one Distinction* and one B and will be going to study Criminology and Psychology at the University of Southampton

Edward Clark, who achieved one A*, one A and one C and will be going to study English at University College London

Oscar Cartwright, who achieved three As and will be going to study History at the University of Southampton

Thea Irelan-Hill, who achieved three As and will be taking a gap year to go travelling

Chris Gilvert, who achieved three As and will be going to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bristol

Alongside top A Level results, students also received exceptional results in their vocational courses. Amongst their number is Emily Evans who achieved an impressive three Distinction*s and is now looking forward to commencing her studies in Paramedic Science at the University of Brighton in the autumn.

Successful Sixth Form students from The Regis School

Joanne Lewis, Principal of The Regis School, said of the day: “We are delighted with these results and I am so proud of our students for their fantastic achievements. Throughout their studies, they have worked incredibly hard, alongside their teachers, and it is wonderful to see their efforts pay off with these strong sets of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether they are preparing to continue their studies at university or take up an apprenticeship, I know that they have exciting futures to look forward to and I would like to wish them all the very best for their next steps.”