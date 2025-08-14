Fantastic A Level results for The Regis School
Among those students celebrating today are:
- Lily Sinclair, who achieved three A*s and will be going to study MORSE at the University of Warwick
- Emily Rowe, who achieved one A* and two As and will be going to study Biomedical Engineering at the University of Sheffield
- Amy Gould, who achieved one A* and two As and will be going to study Environmental Science at the University of Reading
- Charlie Green, who achieved one A* and two As and will be going to study Social Sciences at Durham University
- Lola Bingham, who achieved one A*, one A and one B and will be going to study Law at Durham University
- Oliwia Kozica, who achieved one A*, one Distinction* and one B and will be going to study Criminology and Psychology at the University of Southampton
- Edward Clark, who achieved one A*, one A and one C and will be going to study English at University College London
- Oscar Cartwright, who achieved three As and will be going to study History at the University of Southampton
- Thea Irelan-Hill, who achieved three As and will be taking a gap year to go travelling
- Chris Gilvert, who achieved three As and will be going to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bristol
Alongside top A Level results, students also received exceptional results in their vocational courses. Amongst their number is Emily Evans who achieved an impressive three Distinction*s and is now looking forward to commencing her studies in Paramedic Science at the University of Brighton in the autumn.
Joanne Lewis, Principal of The Regis School, said of the day: “We are delighted with these results and I am so proud of our students for their fantastic achievements. Throughout their studies, they have worked incredibly hard, alongside their teachers, and it is wonderful to see their efforts pay off with these strong sets of results.
"Whether they are preparing to continue their studies at university or take up an apprenticeship, I know that they have exciting futures to look forward to and I would like to wish them all the very best for their next steps.”