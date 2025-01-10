Farlington students' flag goes to Antarctica

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 7 students at Farlington School, Horsham, took the opportunity to enter a competition to design a flag for Antarctica at the end of last year. Zachary and Theo’s flags were selected as joint winners and then combined and sent to Antarctica with the UK Polar Network, which organises skill development workshops, education, and outreach opportunities for early-career polar research scientists.

In an update from the UK Polar Network, the students were given the news that the ‘Farlington Flag for Antarctica’ had been safely delivered to the frozen continent and was photographed on board the RRS Sir David Attenborough research ship with Leah - a scientist from the British Antarctic Survey. The flag was also featured on the ship's interior display panel which is visible to all the crew on board.

Farlington is the only school out of the 400 who entered the competition to be featured on RRS Sir David Attenborough, one of the most advanced polar research vessels in the world.

Head of Geography at Farlington, Mrs Nicky Edgar, said, "The project was part of the Farlington Character Awards, which have been developed to give our students recognition for the things that they do predominantly outside of the classroom that are above and beyond. The Awards are based around Farlington's values - Opportunity, Community and Individuality. Congratulations to Zachary and Theo for designing such a stunning flag!".