Felpham Community College students shine in GCSE results
Among the many celebrating success, some have demonstrated exceptional performance, with multiple qualifications at the highest grades:-
Eleanor Carney
Milena Elkins
Marley Elsden-Webb
Piotr Kornacki
Tina Liu
Gemma Lunn
Rory Lyne
Dulcie Middleton
Jacob Miles
Sophie Mole
Sienna Nixon
Harry Powell
Luke Saunders
Liv Siddell
Vakaris Silaikis
Tali Swain
Headteacher Suzanne Pike shared her pride in the students’ accomplishments: "Today marks a significant milestone for our students, and we are thrilled to celebrate their achievements with them. These results reflect years of consistent effort, resilience, and determination. Our students have shown great character throughout their time at Felpham, especially during the demanding exam season.
"We also want to acknowledge the unwavering support of our staff, families, and governors, whose commitment continues to drive our success."
Comments from year 11 students:
Rory Lyne: “I am very pleased with my results and I’m happy I can go onto do the A levels I want to do”
Eleanor Carney: “I am so chuffed with my results – my hard work has paid off”
Tali Swain: “I’m relieved that it’s results day and super proud of my grades, especially computer science”
Sophie Mole: “I put so much work in and I’m so glad it paid off in all my subjects”
Harry Powell: “I started off on grade 3’s and 4’s and then I started to really work hard and got 7’s, 8’s and even a 9. It is never too late to start!”
Dulcie Middleton: “I’m over the moon and in shock, I’ve done brilliantly and I’m so proud of myself”
With these results, students are well-positioned to progress in their further studies, laying the groundwork for future university study or career opportunities.
For those interested in joining FCC Sixth Form this September, please visit our Sixth Form website for further information or contact the school to arrange a meeting.