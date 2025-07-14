Felpham Community College Youth Action Week

Youth Action Week at FCC was back for another popular year! Running from the 7th to the 11th July, it was a fantastic week of activities for students. A chance to fundraise and have fun at the (nearly!) end of a busy year.

Students voted back in September for what charities they wished to support with all fundraising events running across the year. For 2024/2025, the following charities were chosen:

My Sisters House

Ronald McDonald House

Dogs for Autism

Clymping Dog Sanctuary

Breast Cancer Now

Improving Facilities for Students at FCC

It was an action-packed week of events, including a Summer Fete, two hugely popular Sponge the Teachers, a Sponsored Swim, a Football Tournament and a Colour Run. There was also a charity tuck shop running every day at both break and lunch selling a wide variety of treats, which grew more popular throughout the week and was a complete sell out on the Friday!

FCC Youth Action Week Colour Run

All events were supported by the Sixth Form Charity Committee who help organise and run charity events at FCC throughout the academic year.

Rebecca Clarke, Student Leadership in charge of charity commented:

“It has been such a busy week; and it has been great to see so many people supporting us with the events. Our Summer Fete was great fun and had a variety of stalls including a Human Fruit Machine and a Penalty Shoot Out. The teachers who did Sponge the Teacher were fantastic as they got soaked - with some students even paying for a whole bucket to throw instead of a sponge! The Sponsored Swim was really popular this year, we had nearly 100 students taking part. This was the first year we have had the Football Tournament and it was a great success.

We are now busy collecting in all the sponsorship from the events and working out how much we have raised, and then next term we will hold a charity cheque presentation ceremony for the charities to come in and hear about our Youth Action Week and get their cheques. We hope to have raised about £4000 (after expenses) from just the week of activities, which is amazing”.