Felpham students take part in Easter art and craft community event

On Wednesday 2nd April, a group of the Felpham Community College Sixth Form ‘Make A Difference’ committee visited two local care homes to do Easter Arts and Crafts with residents.

Keen to show that charity and community is not just about raising money, and that time is also just as important, the sixth formers split between two local Care Homes – Oaklands Court in Felpham and Autumn Lodge in Bognor. As well as chatting to residents, students helped them make spring flowers from card, tied together in small bunches with colourful ribbon.

“We visited both Care Homes before Christmas and made Christmas Gonks with the residents, they really enjoyed it and asked us to come back. Its nice to chat with them and they love hearing about what we are up to in school and out of school. The crafts are fun and the residents can keep them as a memory, and we always try and make them relevant to the season! This was some of the Committees last activity as we finish with the ‘Make A Difference’ Committee at the end of this term to concentrate on our final exams. We have supported lots of events and it has been a great opportunity to give something back at the end of our time at FCC.”