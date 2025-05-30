First fully qualified solicitor from the University of Chichester

A graduate of the University of Chichester’s LLB Law programme is the first to become a fully qualified solicitor since the programme launched.

Law degrees were launched at the University in 2019, led by Dr Amy Elkington, and Chris Smith is the first of the graduates from that initial cohort to pass his postgraduate exams to qualify as a solicitor.

Chris initially started at the University studying a BA (Hons) in Religion, Ethics and Theology. But after taking a law module in year one, he decided to make the switch.

He explained: “I took a law module in my second semester in year one, and that basically told me I was in the wrong degree.

“The module was Law in Society, looking at different types of crime and how morals play into judgments.

“I wasn’t as interested in criminal law, but I was interested in morals and how the judgments came into place.

“I initially told my tutor I wanted to transfer, and within a day, Amy had contacted me to say can we chat it through and make sure you’re happy.”

He made the switch in Year Two and managed to complete all the undergraduate law content in two years.

Chris praised the approach from lecturers at the University, and said: “Amy and Luke make sure you understand content rather than just lecturing at you for hours. They wanted students to actually understand and make sure they got the content and knew how to put it into practice. And saying when you go into a law firm, this is how it works.”

That helped him in his next move after completing his degree.

“I went to work at a law firm in Hampshire nearer where I lived, I started as a paralegal, and they offered a solicitors’ apprenticeship.”

It was here he completed his first solicitor’s qualifying examination (SQE1) – which the University of Chichester prepares its undergraduate students for, and he completed his SQE2 earlier this year.

He now works in wills, probate, trust and tax, and enjoys looking at how morals come into play when looking at the background and context of cases. This can include situations where family disputes or individual beliefs and ethics have influenced a person’s decision when providing instructions for their wills and lasting powers of attorney.

On how he feels to be the first to become a fully-qualified solicitor from the University of Chichester, Chris said: “I did not anticipate being a lawyer. It is really unexpected! But I am grateful for the opportunities Chichester provided to allow me to be in the position I am today!”

Dr Amy Elkington, Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of Chichester, said: “After completing a degree, students wishing to become solicitors still need to pass the SQE 1 and 2 exams as well as completing two years of qualifying work experience. The exams are notoriously difficult, and work placements are highly competitive to secure. At the University of Chichester we pride ourselves on ensuring that our law students are as best placed as possible to meet these challenges. Therefore, I am delighted that Chris has achieved his career aspiration, and we wish him the best of luck as a lawyer.”

To find out more about studying Law at Chichester, visit: www.chi.ac.uk/law/