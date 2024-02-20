Flippin’ Good Fun!
This eagerly awaited event finally took place on the first day back after half-term after being cancelled due to bad weather at the end of Lent half-term.
Mrs Bakhtiari did the honours throwing the giant pancake, whilst teams of Year 6 pupils excitedly waited in the four corners, ready to scramble and collect as much pancake as possible when it landed.
Speaking of the event Mrs Bakhtiari, Principal said: “A huge well done to our four house teams whose representatives showcased their team spirit and camaraderie together with lots of healthy competition. And to the rest of Shoreham College, may I say you can certainly make some noise in support of your house!”
Congratulations go to the triumphant winners Casper, Amber, Lila and Max from Rodney House, who won £20 for collecting a whopping 1.7kg of pancake.