Flippin’ Good Fun!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This eagerly awaited event finally took place on the first day back after half-term after being cancelled due to bad weather at the end of Lent half-term.

Mrs Bakhtiari did the honours throwing the giant pancake, whilst teams of Year 6 pupils excitedly waited in the four corners, ready to scramble and collect as much pancake as possible when it landed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of the event Mrs Bakhtiari, Principal said: “A huge well done to our four house teams whose representatives showcased their team spirit and camaraderie together with lots of healthy competition. And to the rest of Shoreham College, may I say you can certainly make some noise in support of your house!”