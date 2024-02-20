Flippin’ Good Fun!

BREAKING

The whole of Shoreham College was out in force to cheer on their respective Houses in the annual Pancake Scramble last week.
By jacqui hobsonContributor
Published 20th Feb 2024, 08:49 GMT
This eagerly awaited event finally took place on the first day back after half-term after being cancelled due to bad weather at the end of Lent half-term.

Mrs Bakhtiari did the honours throwing the giant pancake, whilst teams of Year 6 pupils excitedly waited in the four corners, ready to scramble and collect as much pancake as possible when it landed.

Speaking of the event Mrs Bakhtiari, Principal said: “A huge well done to our four house teams whose representatives showcased their team spirit and camaraderie together with lots of healthy competition. And to the rest of Shoreham College, may I say you can certainly make some noise in support of your house!”

Congratulations go to the triumphant winners Casper, Amber, Lila and Max from Rodney House, who won £20 for collecting a whopping 1.7kg of pancake.