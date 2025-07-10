Forest students shine at Collyer's

Photography and textiles workshop 'a resounding success'

A group of enthusiastic Year 7, 8, and 9 students from The Forest School participated in an inspiring Photography and Textiles workshop at Collyer’s, as part of their “Challenge Week” activities. The workshop provided a unique opportunity for students to explore their creativity and develop new skills.

During the workshop, students learned to use DSLR cameras to capture stunning photographs of natural forms and architecture around the college's quads and green spaces. Inspired by the renowned designer Alexander McQueen, they used editing software to create intricate patterns and tessellations from their images. These edited photographs were then transferred and ironed onto tote bags, which the students could further embellish.

The workshop received glowing feedback from the participants. Louis (Year 8) "What I did today was so fun, I would come back to Collyer’s if I had the chance." Caleb (Year 7) added, "I loved taking photos around the campus and developing my photographic skills."

George (Year 8) said: "My favourite bit was editing the photos and seeing what you could do with them." Millie (Year 9):"I loved exploring the college grounds and learning how to use the camera."

Forest Art and Design and Textiles teacher Veronica Bex, along with Design and Technology technician Lydia Burton, accompanied the group. They were delighted to see the students immersed in the activities and agreed it was lovely to explore new processes.

Collyer’s Head of Photography and Assistant Director of the Arts Faculty, Laura Andrews, added: "It has been wonderful to welcome the students from The Forest School back again this year. Thank you to the Art and Photography staff teams for helping to make it happen and supporting the group in the activities.

“The Forest students have been a credit to the school and have produced some fantastic designs. We have been so impressed.

“The event was a resounding success, showcasing the students' creativity and enthusiasm for the Arts.”