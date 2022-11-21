A former college student from Eastbourne has wowed in a Channel 4 talent show.

Chloe Hook studied Art and Design at East Sussex College in Eastbourne from 2016-2018. Chloe, 21, finished as a runner-up on Channel 4’s show Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker. The show aims to find Britain’s best woodworker and has given Chloe an opportunity to showcase her woodwork skills and compete among the country’s finest woodworkers.

After leaving the college, Chloe went on to study at the University of Brighton and graduated last year with a BA (Hons) in 3D Design and Craft. She’s now studying a masters degree in craft at the university.

Chloe said: “It was an amazing experience, a once in a lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. Not only did I get to meet the most wonderful bunch of people, it also gave me the chance to push myself and see what I can do under time pressure, with great tools and machinery.

Former Eastbourne student finishes runner-up in Channel 4's Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker - Chloe Hook (photo from East Sussex College)

