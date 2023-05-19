Jon Chaloner has made the decision to step down from his role as CEO of GLF Schools at the end of this calendar year.

The following schools are part of GLF Schools: Forge Wood Primary, Greenway Junior, Kilnwood Vale Primary, Lime Tree Primary, Merstham Park, Merstham Primary, Salfords Primary & Southgate Primary.

Jon is the founding CEO of GLF Schools. He has been a member of the teaching profession since 1992, in a leadership position for 25 years, and was Headteacher and Executive Headteacher for 8 years prior to becoming CEO of GLF Schools.

Jon is a National Leader of Education (NLE), and it is as a result of Jon’s exceptional vision and leadership that GLF Schools was formed in 2012, following the successful cross-phase partnership between Glyn School and Danetree Junior School, which was unique in Surrey at that time.

Jon Chaloner with pupils at one of the GLF Schools

Jon combined his Executive Headteacher and CEO roles until the Trust reached 14 schools and, since 2015, has been the full-time CEO. GLF Schools now comprises 42 schools and leads one of the 87 Teaching School Hubs, as well as a successful SCITT programme. During his time as CEO Jon completed five years on the DfE’s Regional Director’s Advisory Board.

Jon has told colleagues: “It has been a privilege to have served as GLF Schools’ founding CEO for the last 11 years. Starting with two schools, I have been supported by families, trustees, SSB members and colleagues as our Trust has grown to the 42 schools operating today.

"Educating our children and young people, past and present, in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex and the London Boroughs of Croydon and Wandsworth has been immensely rewarding and it has enabled me to enjoy the most fulfilling career."It has been 25 years since I joined a school’s leadership team and, for nearly 20 years, I have been a Headteacher or CEO. I believe that the time is right to make a change and I shall always be grateful for the opportunities that I have been given since my association with Glyn School began 17 years ago.

"A change in leadership of any organisation may be unsettling and I will support the trustees as they embark on their recruitment process for GLF’s new CEO and ensure a smooth transition process. I would like to thank Lynne O’Reilly, our Chair, and the rest of the trust board for their kindness and understanding regarding my decision to step down.

"In addition, I am grateful to the executive team, central team, as well as Heads and all GLF staff based in schools, for the unstinting support and hard work that they give daily for the benefit of the children and students attending our schools.”Chair of the GLF Schools’ Trust Board, Lynne O’Reilly, said, “Jon’s legacy is immense. 17,600 children are taught across our schools every year, and I know that our staff hold a high regard for and greatly value his leadership.

"The Trust’s record of successful school improvement is testament to Jon’s determination to ensure that every child has the opportunity to ‘grow, learn and flourish. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jon for his unswerving commitment to making GLF Schools the best it can be.”