Free Easter holiday activities and meals on offer to help families in Brighton and Hove

Children taking part in the Holiday Activities and Food programme during a previous school holiday

Eligible children and teenagers in Brighton and Hove have the opportunity to join a host of free fun activities during the Easter school holidays.

Drama and dance workshops, family cookery classes and holiday clubs are among the activities on offer as part of the Easter Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) – a programme funded by the Department for Education and delivered by Brighton & Hove City Council in collaboration with providers across the city.

Places are free for school-aged children from Reception to Year 11, who are in full time education and in receipt of benefits-related free school meals. They are eligible to take part in as many sessions as they choose from Monday, April 11 to Thursday, April 14 and from Tuesday, April 19 to Friday, April 22. Book a slot here: www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/holiday-activities-and-food-hafActivities on offer range from fun sports to arts, crafts and cookery, and each activity session will be accompanied by a free tasty meal.

There will also be a World Kitchen project for young people who are Black, Asian, Arab and of Multiple Heritage from April 11 through to April 22.

Councillor Hannah Clare, chair of the council’s Children, Young People & Skills committee, said: “School holidays are already a difficult time for some families, owing to extra childcare and food costs, and with the current rise in the cost of living, the upcoming break may exacerbate these challenges for some.

“I’m therefore pleased to confirm that this valuable support for families will once again be available for both the school summer and winter holiday this year, as well as the upcoming Easter break.

“In the year since we first launched Holiday Activities and Food programme in Brighton & Hove in Easter 2021, a total of 973 children have taken part in more than 5,000 activity sessions and mealtimes at more than 45 venues.

“I’m delighted with this take-up and success – and would like to say a big thank you to all of the activity and food providers that have given their support.”

