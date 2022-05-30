Friends of St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Goring said the grant would mean they could put on a wide range of games and shows that they would not otherwise have been able to afford.

The formidable entertainment line-up includes performances by talented students, as well as displays by The Extreme Mountain Bike Show and Huxley’s Birds of Prey Centre.

Natalie Luke, treasurer for the Friends, said: "Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can include a wide range of games and shows that we would otherwise not have been able to afford.

Friends of St Oscar Romero Catholic School celebrate after receiving £5,426 in National Lottery funding

The Friends will use the funding to support this year’s summer fair at St Oscar Romero Catholic School on Saturday, July 9, from 12pm to 4pm, and said it promises to be the best yet.

There will a wide range of games and rides to enjoy and a selection of stalls, some managed by students who are building on their entrepreneurial skills as they sell products they have made or grown, and others run by local businesses.

Peter Byrne, headteacher, said: "I would like to say a huge thank you to our Friends of Romero. They are a dedicated team of parents and friends of the school who work tirelessly to fundraise for our students."Our summer fair is always a highlight of the year and I warmly invite everyone in our community to join us for what will be a fantastic day."

The Friends say they recognise that events of recent years have increased social isolation, so they wanted to host a fair full of fun and excitement for families and children of all ages, as well as people who might not come into contact with the school usually, bringing everyone together for a memorable day.

You can follow the build up to the fair by following @stoscarromeroscs on Facebook and Twitter.