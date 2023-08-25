BREAKING
Funding for pupils who attend Northease Manor School has been secured

Welcome news was received from East Sussex County Council on Thursday, August 24, that funding for children attending Northease Manor School has been secured for the next three years.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST

East Sussex County Council have been in negotiations over the summer with Northease Manor, alongside Brighton and Hove and West Sussex councils, in relation to their request for a significant uplift to their fees from September 2023 onwards.

It is welcome news that the three local authorities have now reached agreement with the school for fees for the 2023/24, 2024/25 and 2025/26 academic years.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said: “This is welcome news and ends the uncertainty for children and their families and I am grateful to East Sussex County Council for their hard work under a tight fiscal environment. The funding offer that has now been agreed will provide the school with the resources they need to sustain their provision and with financial stability for the next three academic years.”

MP Maria Caulfield at Northease Manor SchoolMP Maria Caulfield at Northease Manor School
The school had previously sent a letter out to parents stating that it was in danger of closing from September 2023 due to a lack of funding.

The threat of closure became a reality after East Sussex County Council had refused to agree to an increase in fees following a meeting on August 4.

Northease Manor provides education for young people with Special Educational Needs and has a very good reputation for supporting local children and those from outside East Sussex. It is crucial that the school is supported, and it is great news for parents

The agreement with Northease Manor will enable all parties to give assurance to children, and their families.

Related topics:East Sussex County CouncilWest SussexHoveBrighton