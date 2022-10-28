Funds approved to create a bulge class for extra pupils at Burgess Hill Academy
A £627,000 contract has been approved to carry out work at The Burgess Hill Academy to make room for an extra 30 students.
The ‘bulge’ class was deemed necessary after a West Sussex County County review of the increasing number of children due to start secondary school in Mid Sussex.
Andrew Edwards, assistant director (property and assets) approved the award of a construction contract to Fowler Buildings Ltd for the sum of £627,236.34, including a contingency fund.
The work will see remodelling of the toilets, the drama room, classroom, and changing rooms.
Most Popular
The budget for the project – which was originally £615,000 – will be paid for with money taken from Section 106 funds.
Councillors have until Thursday (October 27) to call-in the decision for further debate before it comes into force on Friday (October 28).
A similar scheme for Downlands School, in Hassocks, was approved in September.
The University of Brighton Academies Trust, which runs The Burgess Hill Academy, has been approached for comment.