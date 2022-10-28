The ‘bulge’ class was deemed necessary after a West Sussex County County review of the increasing number of children due to start secondary school in Mid Sussex.

Andrew Edwards, assistant director (property and assets) approved the award of a construction contract to Fowler Buildings Ltd for the sum of £627,236.34, including a contingency fund.

The work will see remodelling of the toilets, the drama room, classroom, and changing rooms.

Burgess Hill Academy

The budget for the project – which was originally £615,000 – will be paid for with money taken from Section 106 funds.

Councillors have until Thursday (October 27) to call-in the decision for further debate before it comes into force on Friday (October 28).

A similar scheme for Downlands School, in Hassocks, was approved in September.