Future of a Chichester pre-school rests in the hands of new building funding
A Gofund me page has been set up to raise funds for a new building for West Dean Pre-school in Chichester. A statement on their page says: “Parents often talk about how WDPS (West Dean Pre-school) gives a home-from-home feeling and is a deeply nurturing environment for their children.
“WDPS is run as a registered charity. Whilst they offer parents-funded places for children, this means that it receives no further government funding and all other profit is gained from fees and charitable donations. It’s managed by a parent committee who volunteer their own time.
“Whilst WDPS is deeply cherished by the parents an children associated with it. Its current home of a mobile cabin has of course suffered wear and tear over the past years & is now coming to the end of its lifespan.
“Past and present committees have made ongoing efforts to fundraise for a new building to house the preschool. Whilst efforts have made a definite dent at approximately £20,000; some of the building quotes for a new building look to be around £250,000. Meaning we still have a ways to go!
“Over the next year, the committee will be having a local fundraising push. Having already scheduled several local-level events. the committee are under no illusion that £250k is a monumental target. Which is why they are asking for donations from far and wide. Please help us safeguard the future of our fantastic preschool!”
Updates to follow.