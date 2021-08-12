GCSE results 2021: Peacehaven Community School praises students’ ‘resilience’

Students at Peacehaven Community School receive results

The Greenwich Way school had a cohort of 175 students for 2021.

Teacher-assessed grades were used to determine results based on a range of evidence after the government announced the cancellation of exams in January.

A spokesman for the school said: “This year has been a very turbulent year for our year 11 students and all in education.

“Although students were unable to sit exams, they have shown commitment to their courses, focusing and performing controlled assessments, amongst many pieces of evidence to demonstrate the grades they have achieved. We particularly admire the mature approach of our students throughout Year 11 and lockdowns. Our students have demonstrated our school values of resilience, reliability, rigour, respect and representation. More than any other year group, they have developed tenacity and the ability to see through difficult situations: incredibly important life skills.

“Peacehaven Community School staff worked diligently, professionally and with integrity to provide grades to exam boards that are based on evidence from our students.

“We have been looking forward to speaking with and congratulating our students about their results, as well as providing support and guidance for their next steps. We have a team of staff volunteering to ensure we speak with every one of our students.”

Head of Peacehaven Community School Darren Warner-Swann added: “We are proud of our students and the resilience they have shown.

“They should now celebrate their achievements. They can move forwards knowing that they have continually proved themselves and can confidently move into their next phase of learning.