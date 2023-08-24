Students across 1066 Country celebrated getting top grades in their GCSE exams today (Thursday, August 24).

Claremont Senior School said its students defied the national move towards lowering grades following the Covid pandemic, with more than a third of grades being 9 to 7.

Two thirds of students achieved a 7 or above in at least one subject with 25 per cent of all students achieving the top grade of a 9 in at least one subject, the school said.

GCSEs are now graded using a numerical system from 9 to 1, rather than from A to E. The highest grade is 9, while 1 is the lowest. The U grade, meaning ‘ungraded’, remains the same.

The bottom of grade 7 is equivalent to the bottom of grade A. The bottom of grade 4 is equivalent to the bottom of grade C, and the bottom of grade 1 is aligned with the bottom of grade G. The grades 9, 8 and 7 correspond to the two previous top grades of A* and A.

Ed Dickie, headmaster of Claremont School, said: “Since we opened in 2011 we have sought to demonstrate that success at school can be achieved in a range of different ways. We are not defined by grades alone but we aim, above all else, to provide an atmosphere and environment where these students can become the best version of themselves. We are deeply proud of those students who achieved academically outstanding results this week and look forward to supporting them as they look towards applying to the top universities in the future.

“But we have equal pride in those students who have achieved passes in subjects that they find really, really tough. The lessons they have learnt in achieving these successes will endure long after the dust has settled on these public exams. They have shown themselves what can be done if you have a positive attitude and a willingness to put in the hard yards. They are lessons that they will take into every part of their lives beyond the limits of school.”

The school said some of the outstanding performers included Alicja K who achieved a grade average of 8.1 while achieving 9s in English, history and chemistry. Reuben D went even further and achieved seven 9s across the three sciences, maths, further maths and both Spanish and French.

Elsewhere Mollie C and Eddie CT both showed the way by achieving in a range of different disciplines. As well as being an outstanding football player Mollie also showed off her academic skills by achieving 8s and 9s in both the sciences and religious studies, the school said.

Budding astronaut Eddie, who earlier this year achieved a gold medal in the Physics Olympiad, cleaned up with 9s in each of the sciences while also getting very strong results in drama and music.

Battle Abbey School students were also celebrating as they collected their results, with many making the grade.

Deputy headteacher Richard Thorley said: “Our Year 11 students have shown real resilience throughout their courses and thoroughly deserve these exceptional results. An amazing 80 per cent of results were graded at 5 and above, and 42 per cent graded 7 and above (A* and A equivalent). As ever, we remain delighted for all our students, and their individual successes, but are particularly proud that over 25 per cent of results received the very highest grades.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results and are delighted that this talented group of students has been rewarded with the results that they deserve. This couldn’t happen without the dedicated staff we are fortunate to have at Battle Abbey, and I have no doubt the strong relationships they create with the students are at the heart of all these successes.

"There were so many personal bests secured by students of all abilities and these very pleasing results were in evidence across all subjects reflecting the wide-ranging academic strengths of the school. Within this, a number of subjects performed particularly well, including our Classics department where all candidates achieved grade 9, while mathematics saw a record breaking 51 per cent graded 8 or above, and over 63 per cent at grades 7 to 9.

“Our superb reputation in STEM/science continues with biology, chemistry and physics all seeing 70 per cent of grades at A* equivalent. While the creative arts continued their excellent A-level results last week, with GCSE textiles students gaining 80 per cent of grades at 7 to 9 and art even higher with 90 per cent at this grade level.

“Among our top performing students, particular mention should go to Anton Orange who achieved a fantastic eleven grade 8-9 results, Lizzie Duckett an exceptional eight 8-9 grades, Billie Bentley and Gethan Tweedie received seven 8-9 grades and Archie Sullivan, Sergey Grudz, Harriet Walker, Charlie Mitchell all achieved a very commendable six 8 – 9 grades.”

St Richard’s Catholic College in Bexhill said its students performed really well this year.

It said 41 per cent of all grades achieved were 7-9.

Headline figures for the BASICs measure (English and Maths combined) were 84 per cent at 4-9 grades and 66 per cent at 5-9 grades, the school added, with a significant number of pupils achieving grade 9s in all their subjects.

Doreen Cronin, principal, said: “I am delighted with the success of all pupils and wish them well in their future endeavours pursuing their dreams and ambitions.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to pay tribute to the staff who have inspired, encouraged and supported all pupils throughout their secondary school career to be their best selves. The pupils now leave as well-rounded individuals ready to make their mark on society and to continue developing their wonderful talents. I also appreciate all the support and contributions from the pupils’ parents/carers, which has resulted in this happy day, where everyone can take pride in their achievements. The staff and I are really proud of them all.”

Robertsbridge Community College praised all of its students for achieving good results this year.

Zak Vice, headteacher, said: “I would personally like to congratulate all the students, staff and parents here at Robertsbridge for their hard work over the last five years, culminating in today’s nervously awaited results. As a school, we have seen some amazing individual grades as well as some exceptional performances from specific subjects.

"As we all know, the GCSE exam specifications have brought much more challenge and rigour to every area of the curriculum that our students are educated in, and the pressure on both students and parents throughout the country has been immense. The Robertsbridge community has most certainly risen to the challenge. There are some excellent results this year which reflect the hard work of the students, teachers and supportive parents.

Our school is going from strength to strength, and it was a privilege to be amongst so many happy students this morning. One of the best outcomes is that our students made such excellent progress in their time with Robertsbridge.”

This story will be updated as results come in from other schools.

claremont gcses 1.jpg Claremont students with their GCSE results.

claremont gcses 5.jpg Claremont students with their GCSE results.

claremont gcses 4.jpg Claremont students with their GCSE results.

claremont gcses 3.jpg Claremont students with their GCSE results.