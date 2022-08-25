GCSE Results: Celebrations at Bourne Community College

Headteacher Yvonne Watkins spoke of her pride of the students collecting their results.

She said: “The class of 2022 have had a really tough time due to Covid but have come back and really worked brilliantly throughout the last year but even throughout Covid as well.

“They’ve picked up their results and done amazing because they’re such a brilliant bunch and they should be so proud because they’ve done so well.

"We’ve got fantastic results across the board, English and Maths, foundation subjects and we’ve got several students who have got 9’s across the board.

"But we’ve also got those other students that have had to work so hard who have managed to get what they need to get to go onto college, so we are all really very proud and we are all very happy for them.

"It’s very good news and well done to them all and to an amazing team of staff who have been with them all the time.”

