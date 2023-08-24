BREAKING
GCSE results day 2023: Hard work and effort of students at Thomas Bennett Community College pays off

The hard work and effort of the students at Thomas Bennett Community College has paid off on GCSE results day.
By Matt Pole
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

Students have worked tirelessly to overcome the hardships and impact caused by the pandemic. They can be so very proud of their achievements and results.

Thomas Bennett Community College have seen an increase in the amount of students having achieved grade 4 or higher than previous years and there has been a significant increase in the amount of students who achieved a grade 7-9.

This is reflective of the upward trajectory of the school and the impact Thomas Bennet Community College are having on the lives of the young people we teach.

Thomas Bennett Community College would like to thank all staff and parents and carers for their efforts supporting students during this challenging period.

As a whole community, the school are proud of these students and their efforts and the results are a shining example of their achievements.

Emer Lesova, head of school, said: “We, at Thomas Bennett, have worked side by side with students and parents/carers over the last five years to ensure that they achieve and have the best opportunities.

“I could not be prouder as we watch them take their next steps into the future.”

Some of Thomas Bennett Community College’s top performing students were Catalina, Ethan, Jay and Riyana who achieved top grades in several subjects.

The school are looking forward to welcoming the students who are returning to the sixth form at Thomas Bennett to continue their post-16 education.

For those who are off to other colleges and who are starting apprenticeships, Thomas Bennett wish them the best of luck with their new adventures.

