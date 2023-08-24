Amid a swathe of top grade results, Emily Cook was Ifield Community College’s highest performer with four grade 9s and eight grade 8s.

Other students who scored these top grades were: Alfie Burchell, Sophie Barratt, Callum O’Leary, Olivia Patterson, Okkes Cete, Yusuf Moufeed, Aimee Flint, Josh Flowers, Muhummad Haider, Mollie Meads, Jean Wright, Ella Woodburn, David Pierazzo Shocken, Saleha Khurram, Zain Khan, Sonny Keaney, and Connie Gallagher.

Ifield Community College headteacher Rob Corbett said: “We are extremely proud of the success of all of our students who showed the tenacity and dedication to succeed.

“Most of our Year 11 students are returning to our sixth form. We look forward to welcoming them back along with others who are joining us from other schools.

“Other students are moving to apprenticeships and other post-16 institutions locally. We wish them all well.”

The headteachers in Crawley have agreed to share the successes of students rather than statistics as the current GCSEs have no clear ‘headline’ measure.