West Sussex County Council have offered their congratulations, as well as career advice, to students receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 24).

After A-level students opened their results last week, GCSE students across West Sussex are today receiving their grades.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Learning and Skills said: “Congratulations to our GCSE students who will be receiving their results today. They should all be proud of their achievements, as should all West Sussex schools, teachers, parents and careers who have helped students fulfil their potential.

“This is an exciting time for these young people as they decide on their next steps, be that moving to further education, starting an apprenticeship or other training, or entering the world of employment. There are plenty of opportunities available to all students and our careers team are on hand to provide support.”

Careers advice available

West Sussex County Council’s careers advisors are available to provide free, one-to-one advice.

It could be the grades you received weren’t what you were hoping for, or you’re wondering if further education, training or employment is the right route for you.

Chat with the careers team by calling 0330 222 7175 or emailing [email protected]. You can also visit the careers guidance webpage for more information.

Supporting your wellbeing

Feeling down, stressed or anxious after opening your grades? You can find support, advice and plenty of useful resources to help you with your emotional wellbeing on the Your Mind Matters webpage.

Pass rates

The provisional GCSE results published show that the 'standard pass' rate (grades 4 and above) for West Sussex was 69.9% - slightly above the national average of 68.8%