GCSE results day: New quiz helps young people find their perfect job
Thursday (August 25) is GCSE results day, where thousands of students will receive their results and make a decision about if they go into higher education, or straight into the workplace.
To support young people heading straight into the workplace, pub company and brewer Greene King has announced it will be taking on to taking on 5,000 new apprentices by 2025 – building on the 15,000 it’s already supported since 2011.
To help potential applicants find their place in the industry, the brand has created a quiz which reveals the hospitality job best suited to you - based on strengths and interests.
To explore the Greene King quiz visit greenekingjobquiz.co.uk.
Andrew Bush, chief people and transformation officer, at Greene King said: “Whatever happens on GCSE results days, it’s worth remembering that there are alternative career paths available.
“Our apprenticeship programme allows young people to immersive themselves in the hospitality industry and forge a long-lasting and exciting career.”
To find out more about a Greene King apprenticeship scheme – visit jobs.greeneking.co.uk/apprenticeships.