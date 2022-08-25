GCSE Results: Delight at The Academy in Selsey

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school offered its congratulations to the students and ‘some excellent results which reflect the hard work, tenacity and resilience our students have demonstrated throughout their studies’.

The Academy saw a significant rise in the number of students who achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 6 or above. Ella Lyon achieved: one Grade 9; one Grade 8; four Grade 7s and three Grade 6s and Lily Honeywood achieved: one Grade 9; one Distinction*; one Grade 8; one Grade 7 and four Grade 6s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Jo Ford said "Above all, these results reflect the culmination of five years of hard work by the students. We wish them the very best for their next steps, and look forward to hearing of their future successes.”

Students are collecting their GCSE results today. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

She said the last few years have proved challenging for all students, their families and school staff ‘who have all worked incredibly hard in demanding circumstances, offering academic and emotional support for students to ensure they were exam-ready’.

The headteacher added: “We are incredibly proud of the hard work, commitment and resilience of our staff and students."

A number of students exceeded their predicted grades significantly which deserves a special mention for Lily Honeywood, Bayley Scarr-Findlay, Lily Hamer, Matilda Prince and Mickey McLaughlin. These students are all testament to the fact that hard work and determination does result in success.

"We are incredibly proud of them and wish them every success as they embark on their next steps,” a school spokesperson said.

The school said that particular congratulations should be afforded to Lisa Hooper who achieved outstanding results across the board, despite having major surgery which led to her missing valuable months prior to her final exams.