Headteacher Sarah Edwards,said: “After two years of extremely challenging circumstances, when over six months of their learning had to take place remotely, these students have achieved tremendous success. 76 per cent of students

attained a grade 4 or above in English and Maths and 57 per cent scored a grade 5 or above.

"These are in line with the best outcomes based on exams at GCSE we have ever seen for students at The Weald!

GCSE results 2022: The Weald School

“Special mention must go to Ella James, who received grade 9s in all 10 of her exams, and to Charlie Ferris, Ewen Day, Matilda North, Bethan Evans, Emma King, Ethan Neylon-Lwin, Scarlett Townsend, Patrick Collins, Olivia Spooner, Isabella Moreton, Thomas Welch, Alex Bateman, and Charlie Loader who all attained an average of grade 8 and above.”

As well as these outstanding achievements, the school said there were many students who overcame extraordinarily difficult circumstances to achieve excellent results.

A large number of students also attained grades well above expectations compared with their starting points. Amongst these are Tess Sheehan, Tom Mathias, Lani Bell, Mia Bennett, Kiandra Johnson, Cheyenne Erben-Mills, Maddalena Di Lena, Amelia Fraher, Thomas Llewelyn, Oliver Short, Rosie Sawyer, James High and Rose-Anna Bloxham.

A schools spokesman said: “We would like to congratulate all of our students receiving exam results this week and we are extremely proud of the young people they have become. We look forward to seeing the vast majority of them back with us in our Sixth Form in September, following our best ever A-level results last week, and wish every one of them well, whatever their future.”

