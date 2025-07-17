Gemini AMPM supports digital learning at St Joseph’s with generous donation

Gemini AMPM Ltd, a leading fire and security specialist serving Sussex and the Southeast, is proud to announce its sponsorship of a major upgrade to the computer facilities at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Haywards Heath.

The £5,000 donation from Gemini AMPM has enabled the school to purchase a new suite of computers, providing students with access to modern technology and digital resources that will support learning across the curriculum.

Jamie Dawson, Chairman of Gemini AMPM and a local parent, said:

"As a parent and member of the local business community, I’m delighted we could contribute to such a meaningful project. Digital literacy is essential for every child’s future, and we’re proud to support St Joseph’s in giving their pupils the tools they need to thrive."

Pupils at St Joseph's using the new computers

Representatives from Gemini AMPM joined school staff, governors, and students today for the official unveiling of the new computers, celebrating a partnership that strengthens ties between local enterprise and education.

Headteacher Ms Walker commented:

"We are incredibly grateful to Gemini AMPM for their generous support. The computer upgrades will have a lasting impact on the quality of education we provide, and it’s a wonderful example of the positive change that comes from community collaboration."

Gemini AMPM Ltd delivers fire and security solutions for public and private sector clients across the region. The company is proud to support local causes that align with its values of safety, innovation, and community development.

The official unveiling of the new computers

Jamie attended the opening with his two sons, Oscar and Louie, who both currently attend St Joseph’s.

He was joined by Gemini AMPM apprentice Ewan Edwards and HR representative Nicola Phillips, reflecting Gemini’s commitment to investing in young talent and supporting staff development.