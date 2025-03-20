Gladiators visit Rottingdean school as part of BBC competition win

Students from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School were treated to a visit from two Gladiators, having won a BBC competition.

Students from the primary school, based in Rottingdean, East Sussex, were surprised by Phantom and Dynamite, stars from the popular BBC television show, Gladiators. Students also received a coding workshop from experts.

The visit, on Thursday 20 March, resulted from the school taking part in a competition, where primary schools were encouraged to design a fitness gadget for the Gladiators. The BBC micro:bit competition encouraged students aged 7-11-years-old to use the pocket-sized micro:bit computer to design a fitness gadget to help the gladiators enhance their performance.

Having learnt about the competition via BBC Newsround, a group of six children from Our Lady of Lourdes met over the course of several weeks. The students analysed the events the Gladiators take part in and aligned with the relevant skills and abilities required.

Gladiators with the winning students as well as staff from Our Lady of Lourdes

The students decided to work on hitting power and grip strength, both useful for the event 'duel'. They designed a gadget, wrote about it and drew diagrams, which were submitted. Shortly after finding out their entry had been shortlisted in the top 50, the school discovered that they had won.

Anita Philbrook, Headteacher at Our Lady of Lourdes, said: "We're incredibly proud of our amazing children, who have demonstrated creativity and collaboration throughout this competition. We take pride, as a school, in encouraging our students to take on new challenges, and competitions like this help to light the fire in every child. We want to say well done to those involved, and what an amazing experience for our whole school to have the Gladiators, visit us. Also a special thanks to Mr Hill who ran the coding club.”

Dynamite, when asked about the entry, said: “I thought it was really cool - something that could really help us.”

Phantom added an inspiring message to the students: “And remember, nothing worth having comes easy... so always work hard.”