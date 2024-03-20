Global charity is looking for Sussex volunteers to inspire the next generation of changemakers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisation is recruiting for volunteer teachers – people who have worked with children and would like to help young people explore issues around global injustice.

Volunteer teachers go into primary and secondary schools to host assemblies and workshops on themes such as poverty and climate justice, helping students learn more about the causes and impacts, and inspiring them to become agents of change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Aid has several initiatives already running in classrooms around the UK – including its Global Neighbours scheme and Creative for Climate Justice – thousands of pupils have taken part, achieving awards, holding exhibitions and even having artwork on display in the Houses of Parliament.

Christian Aid teachers support pupils to achieve awards.

Christian Aid teachers help with these programmes, as well as talking about particular aspects of global injustice.

The charity’s schools team explained volunteers don’t need to be qualified teachers, though experience of teaching or working with children is required.

Christian Aid’s Schools Programme Officer, Alison Brown, said: “It also helps to have engaging presentation skills, some knowledge of technology like Zoom, an enthusiasm for the work of Christian Aid and a willingness to attend training. We run remote training sessions twice a year, we have a wide range of resources for our volunteers to use, and we hope they’ll do at least two school visits a term

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our volunteers are amazing – they really understand how to get across the idea we live in an unequal world with so many communities living in extreme poverty. We want to get across the idea people are not in any way to blame for this poverty and to challenge any misconceptions children might hold, and we know there’s not a simple answer. It’s important our volunteer teachers can help children understand the world is complex but there are things they can do to help challenge injustice.

“We want children to start asking questions and speak up about injustice, to challenge the causes of poverty as well as support people to find ways to transform their lives.”

Ruth Norris is a volunteer teacher.

She said: “As a retired teacher, I miss being with children and the buzz of a school. My sister suggested Christian Aid’s volunteer teacher programme – and the rest, as they say, is history.

“You get out at least as much as you put in to this role – it’s very rewarding. The teachers and pupils have all been so very friendly; they love having a different face and a different voice in school to talk to them. It’s always been a good experience. It’s all about using our voices, working together and making things happen.”