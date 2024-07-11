Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bohunt School Worthing has become one of the first secondary schools in thecountry to be awarded Gold Level of the prestigious Global School Awards inrecognition of Its long-term whole school commitment to creative, impactful, andinnovative global education.

The Global School Awards celebrate the achievements of schools that do outstanding work in developing and embedding the key value, wide power and Impactful benefits of global education.

Supporting and celebrating the global dimensions of teaching and learning have always been at the heart of the work of the Global School Alliance so that all students can gain the skills, knowledge and experiences required for living and working in today's globalised world.

Bohunt School Worthing is delighted to announce the exceptional success and expansion of its international initiatives, which have profoundly enriched students'; educational experiences and cultivated strong global connections. The school has proudly established a dynamic partnership with The Middle School Attached to USTC in Hefei, China, as well as a virtual collaboration with the High School Affiliated to Nanjing Normal University Shuren Campus in Nanjing, China.

Y10 MEP students Eddie Argent and Blythe Hall with Headteacher Mr Paul Collin and Miss Shanhan Nai

Through these partnerships, students have engaged in online projects and interactive Zoom meetings, allowing them to share interests and forge meaningful cross-cultural relationships.Bohunt Worthing’s commitment to global education is further exemplified by a variety of international exchange trips. This year, 22 Year 8 students embarked on an immersive exchange program in China for 14 days.

Additionally, students have participated in specialised trips, including water sports adventure in Barcelona, historical exploration in Berlin, French language immersion for all Year 7 students in France, a geography expedition in Norway, and ski skills development trip in Italy. These experiences have provided students with hands-on learning opportunities, fostering personal growth and a deep appreciation for diverse cultures.

Within school, Bohunt Worthing celebrates its vibrant multicultural community through initiatives like Culture Week, which showcases the rich diversity and cultural heritage of students. This event promotes inclusivity, respect, and unity, highlighting the unique traditions, languages, and customs that make the school community so special.

Bohunt Worthing is dedicated to delivering exceptional educational experiences that prepare students for success in an interconnected world. Part of the high-achieving Bohunt Education Trust family of nine schools, Bohunt Worthing provides excellence in education to children aged 11-16. The school champions the values of ‘enjoy respect achieve’ and prepares students to become ‘game-changers’. By working together with the Global School Alliance, Bohunt Worthing is excited to continue expanding its international partnerships and programs, offering unparalleled opportunities for personal and academic growth.

On hearing the news that Bohunt School Worthing had achieved Gold Level of the Global School Award, Headteacher Paul Collin said: “We are thrilled to have established a partnership with Global School Alliance. We are confident that our work on global relationships, academic ambition and shared international relations will be further developed and enhanced by our continued work with GSA. We are hugely grateful for all their support and encouragement, not only acknowledged through our Gold Level award, but beyond this within their shared support, dedication and commitment to all young people’s education within languages across the world.”

Thomas Camilleri, Founder and CEO, Global School Alliance said: “The excellent commitment to impactful global work from Bohunt School Worthing has earned It well-deserved recognition with the Gold Level of the Global School Awards. We are proud and delighted to be working with this great school; many thanks to everyone for all this excellent commitment to developing global work and sharing their creative classroom practice and global activities.”

John Rolfe MBE, Community and Partnerships Manager, Global School Alliance said: “This Is great Innovative and enriching education for all pupils, and we thank you for your collaboration with overseas partner schools and supporting learners to appreciate a better understanding of the world. Global work across the curriculum Is critical to bridge boundaries and open up exciting opportunities to have authentic learning experiences in stimulating ways across subject areas.

Global Educators at the most important people in the world and schools looking to join our supportive and engaging Global Network should contact us at the Global School Alliance.”

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE GLOBAL SCHOOL AWARDS

-The Global School Awards started in 2020 to recognise and encourage all schools in developing and sharing a global dimension in their ethos

-The Awards are managed by the Global School Alliance

-The Award Is available worldwide in countries such as Pakistan, India, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, China, Spain, and Greece

-The Award process encourages and supports schools to develop:

-a global ethos embedded across the school

-a whole school commitment to global activities across the curriculum

-collaborative work with overseas partner schools’ mutual communication

-visits and exchanges to develop and widen authentic understanding

-for more information, please visit https://www.globalschoolalliance.com/global-school-awards/

-please contact us at [email protected] / @GSchoolAlliance