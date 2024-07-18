Great Ballard School invites its alumni to centenary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great Ballard, the independent school near Chichester, is calling on its alumni to join the school in celebrating its 100th birthday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in Eartham, Great Ballard is planning a day of festivities on September 14th 2024, with staff, current and former pupils and friends of the school, coming together to celebrate with a traditional afternoon tea, an exhibition of the school’s archives and a pupil-led art display.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit the school and take a tour of the premises, catch up with old friends and look through photographs, memorabilia, and stories from the past 100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt King, the school’s Headteacher said, “Celebrating our centenary is a momentous occasion which also presents us with the perfect opportunity to connect with the pupils that we may have lost touch with over the years. We are therefore inviting all of our alumni to join us in celebrating and taking a walk down memory lane, sharing achievements, and stories of life at Great Ballard over the years.”

Great Ballard School

As well as the main centenary celebration, the school has also organised events such as a cricket match with pupils and parents, an evening of food and dancing, a music concert and a 100km walk from New Milton to Great Ballard School.

Great Ballard’s history

Great Ballard School was founded in 1924 by Ivor Poole, a choral scholar from King’s College Cambridge in New Milton. During WWII (1940), the school was relocated to Clayesmore School, Dorset, and later that year to Stowell Park, Gloucestershire, where it remained until 1947, thanks to the generosity of Lord and Lady Vestey.

In 1947, the school moved to Cordwalles, Camberley, Surrey, but due to urban development in 1960, it sought a new location. In March 1961, Great Ballard School settled at Eartham House, where it continues to uphold its founding values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are welcoming alumni from all generations, as we are particularly interested in having older alumni interact with more recent pupils at the event, comparing their experiences at the school, and sharing their journeys after Great Ballard.” added Mr King. “We hope that anyone who has attended will make contact and celebrate with us on the 14th September.”

If you are a former pupil of Great Ballard School and would like to join in on the celebrations, you can contact the school today by emailing: [email protected]