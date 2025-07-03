Grove Park School in Crowborough is renamed Acre Wood Academy as it begins ‘an exciting new era’

This is the start of a new era for the specialist school and its community, which offers provision for pupils aged 4–19 with a wide range of special educational needs. This including Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties (PMLD), Severe Learning Difficulties (SLD) and Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The school operates across three sites in Crowborough, East Sussex – primary, secondary and a sixth form.

The transfer into LSEAT follows the issuing of an Academy Order to the school by the Department for Education in 2024, who then selected LSEAT as the preferred Trust to take on and improve the specialist provision.

LSEAT was chosen because of its proven track record and expertise in both SEND and school improvement. The Trust has rapidly turned around several failing schools across London and the South East, with a commitment to ensuring the best possible education and care for pupils.

The Trust has been working with the school and the Local Authority for several months, appointing a new Head (who took up her post in January 2025) and implementing a robust school improvement plan. Consultation and planning with staff and parents/carers have also been undertaken to ensure a smooth transition – including the school’s new name.

Acre Wood Academy has been chosen to reflect the link to ‘Hundred Acre Wood’ – which is the setting for AA Milne’s Winnie the Pooh stories. These tales were inspired by Ashdown Forest and are part of the region’s literary heritage – making the connection to the school’s wonderful local surroundings.

Dr Sam Parrett CBE, CEO of London South East Academies Trust, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Acre Wood Academy into our Trust, along with its dedicated staff, supportive families and amazing pupils.

“As a Trust, we are committed to transforming lives through the power of learning - by ensuring that every child gets the education and opportunities they need to thrive. We achieve this aim through our high performing network of schools, which offer expertise, share best practice and support one another.

“We also recognise and celebrate the individuality of every school, understanding that they know their communities the best and what works for pupils – and this is certainly the case for Acre Wood.

“We very much appreciate the support from both the DfE and East Sussex County Council, which has ensured a smooth transition for the school, it’s pupils and families over the last few months. We look forward to working with the Head and her team to support the school’s exciting journey of growth and improvement moving forward.”

Cllr Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability at East Sussex County Council, said: “We are extremely pleased that the newly named Acre Wood Academy is joining LSEAT.

“The county council has been working closely with the school and the Interim Executive Board on the transition, and we are confident being part of this strong trust will ensure the school continues its improvement journey to the benefit of all pupils.”

Ali Causton, Headteacher at Acre Wood Academy, added: “This is a really exciting moment for our school. Becoming part of London South East Academies Trust marks the start of a new era for us – one that brings huge potential for staff and pupils.

“We are confident that being part of a values-driven Trust will enable us to continue improving outcomes for our pupils. W are incredibly grateful for the support of our staff, parents and carers throughout this process and look forward to the journey ahead.”

Anne Allison, Chair of the Interim Executive Board for Grove Park School and now Chair of the School’s new Governing Board added:

“As a Board, we are committed to inclusive and high-quality education. This transfer into LSEAT secures the future of our school and will ensure that it can continue to effectively support young people with the most complex needs.”

Acre Wood is the 14th school to join LSEAT’s growing network. Comprising mainstream, special and alternative provision settings, together with an outreach service and music hub, the Trust delivers high quality inclusive education to children and young people across the region – with schools in Bromley, Bexley, Lambeth, Surrey and now East Sussex.