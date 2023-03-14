Hackers threaten to release sensitive information from Sussex schools following ransomware attack

Two Sussex schools are being targeted by a hacker group that has taken over the computer system and is threatening to release data.

Bishop Luffa School and Rumboldswhyke Primary School, in Chichester, were targeted by a ransomware attack on Thursday (March 9) which has shut down phones lines and the schools’ website.

The hackers are also threatening to release sensitive data if the school does not comply and pay a ransom.

Bishop Luffa in Chichester

Sussex Police has been alerted.

The headteacher of Bishop Luffa and CEO of the school’s academy, Austen Hindman, has said in a statement today (Tuesday, March 14): “Bishop Luffa School has been the victim of a ransomware attack. The virus has shut our computer system down and the hackers are threatening to release files held on our servers. We use cloud-based systems to store personal data, safeguarding information and most student work. As far as we are aware, cloud-based systems are unaffected by the attack.

“The files on our server will, however, contain some personal details about staff, students and parents. As a school we do not have the financial means to pay a ransom. Even if we did, it would be a poor lesson to our students if we gave in to bullying. It is hard to understand why someone would choose to steal from and vandalise a school and use information about children for financial gain.

“The Bishop Luffa community has been amazing in its support. We have been inundated with offers of help and with personal experiences of attacks like this that we can learn from. I would like to thank everyone who is praying for us at this time. Rumboldswhyke School is also affected by the attack, although more of their data is stored on cloud/based systems and so hopefully unaffected. We would like to thank West Sussex Police for the support that they are giving us at this time.”

